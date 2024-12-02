

Cross River offers the technological foundation that drives financial inclusion. Using its proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River provides scalable embedded payment solutions, cards, and lending options to millions of individuals and businesses.





The new partnership empowers SaaS providers

Through the implementation of Embedded Payments, like same-day ACH payouts, Cross River and Forward have established an ecosystem that meets the changing demands of the SaaS industry. This initiative aids platforms in increasing revenue, elevating customer experience, and fostering product loyalty. Their partnership empowers SaaS providers, granting them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market and creating a significant influence on the industry’s financial operations.

The companies will promote the growth of SaaS platforms, which will subsequently increase the Embedded Payment landscape. Forward has chosen Cross River to bolster its Embedded Payments and payouts-as-a-service offerings, leveraging the Company’s proprietary API technology that allows for quicker payouts compared to traditional institutions.

Payouts-As-A-Service benefits

Payouts-As-A-Service has transformed the financial landscape by providing efficient, and scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes. This approach allows companies to automate their payout processes, ensuring timely and accurate disbursements to employees, vendors, and partners. By leveraging the technology and robust security measures, Payouts-As-A-Service reduces operational costs but also upgrades user experience and satisfaction.

Furthermore, Payouts-As-A-Service is safer in both front-end and background frameworks to not let any predator steal user data. They make use of high-level security protocols to give the right level of access to the users and safeguard the payment information at all levels. PaaS operates at the cloud level, which means no one can get close to user data or make copies.