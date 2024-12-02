Cross-border payments fintech Currenxie closes USD 10 mln in Series A

Predominantly self-funded by Goldman Sachs alumni and co-founders, Riccardo and Alison Capelvenere, the latest capital injection will allow Currenxie to accelerate its vision of help businesses to access global commerce.

The funds will be used to focus on building new products, acquiring new licenses and authorisations, expanding into new markets and accelerating recruitment. The firm sees these goals as intertwined in helping its clients to achieve global growth.