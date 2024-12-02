CRiskCo, EasySend partner on Surecomp's fintech Marketplace

Through open API connectivity, customers can now access CRiskCo which offers credit scoring and onboarding for SMEs and EasySend which is a secure no-code platform for building and optimising digital customer journeys. The web-based Marketplace platform - which provides a single point access to innovative applications within the wider trade finance ecosystem - is one of Surecomp’s flagship digitisation initiatives to help promote the use of open banking and enable its customers to offer a broader service to the market.

Through Marketplace, banks can now expand their digital offering to include artificial intelligence-led process automation and credit scoring for effective risk mitigation, according to the official press release.