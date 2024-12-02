CRIFBÜRGEL joins yes banking ecosystem

CRIFBÜRGEL’s B2B2C solutions in identification, credit risk & fraud management, can now be obtained via a single interface. yes is connected to the CRIFBÜRGEL platform and is therefore part of customer onboarding processes in all relevant industries in which CRIFBÜRGEL is active. Through the additional position of CRIFBÜRGEL as a third party provider (TPP), all financial institutions that are not currently actively participating are now connected to the yes ecosystem. As a TPP, CRIFBÜRGEL is expanding the yes basic functionalities and increasing the added value and reach of the yes ecosystem.

All German bank customers now have the option of making their identity data available to third parties for legitimation via the yes ecosystem. In addition, end customers can use the yes ecosystem to pass on tax return information and automated budget bills, for example for credit inquiries, to partners in a secure and transparent way. According to CRIFBÜRGEL, the cooperation gives customers access to identification services, credit risk management, fraud prevention and payment within the yes ecosystem. A yes representative states that the companies are presenting a more data-efficient and transparent alternative to the classic credit agency model.