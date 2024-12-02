CRIF to acquire Strands

The closing of the deal is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Strands, based in the US, is a global providers of AI-driven Business and Personal Financial Management with offices in Spain, Asia and South America.

Strands creates highly- customizable digital money management software (BFM, PFM and more) for financial institutions worldwide, and empowers people to be smarter with their money.

Already partners for financial management solutions, both companies have invested in advanced Open Banking and Digital Economy solutions.

The combination between Strands and CRIF will create a worldwide digital solutions provider in access to account, account aggregation, and AI-powered BFM and PFM solutions, with new synergies in terms of expertise, solutions and offerings. It will allow further development of an ecosystem of end-to-end open banking solutions for banks and financial institutions, helping them to evolve their offerings and to boost their business through digital channels, with a constant focus on sustainability and customer needs.