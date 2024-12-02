CRIF Realtime to provide its Credit Passport products to ELITE companies

The ELITE community includes over 1400 innovative small and medium sized companies from 45 countries. Credit Passport, a credit report based on real time, open banking data, will be provided free to all new companies joining ELITE in the UK.

The solution will be available for new and existing ELITE companies to subscribe to on an ongoing basis. The report assists companies to present an accurate picture of their financial performance and helps lenders to speed up their decisioning process for companies seeking access to funding. The value of these benefits cannot be underestimated in a post-Covid economy.

ELITE helps businesses prepare for, structure, and fund their next stage of growth. To date, ELITE companies have generated over EUR 101 billion in combined revenues and created over 580,000 jobs, according to the official press release.