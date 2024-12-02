CRIF Gulf announces a partnership with Fauree

The collaboration leverages CRIF's expertise in credit risk analysis and Fauree's Supply Chain Finance Platform to offer businesses a data-driven approach to credit decision-making. This approach integrates Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data into the credit assessment process, aiming to help companies make more informed and responsible lending decisions.

Some of the highlights of this partnership

Enhanced Credit Risk Assessment: this partnership aims to enhance the credit risk assessment process by considering traditional financial metrics alongside ESG factors. The goal is to help lenders better identify and manage potential risks associated with a borrower's sustainability practices.

Improved Decision-Making: the collaboration between CRIF and Fauree is expected to empower businesses to make more responsible lending decisions, promoting sustainability and ESG-focused practices within the corporate sector.

Customised Solutions: the partnership will offer customised solutions designed for various industries and businesses, ensuring that individual client needs and objectives are met.

Access to ESG Data: CRIF's ESG assessment, facilitated by SynESGy, will be integrated into Fauree's Supply Chain Finance Platform. This integration provides clients immediate access to a wide range of ESG-related information, covering environmental performance, social responsibility, and corporate governance, offering a comprehensive view of a company's sustainability practices.

In the company press release, representatives from CRIBIS D&B expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighted their goal to offer clients a more comprehensive and forward-looking approach to credit assessment.

Officials from Fauree also emphasised the importance of sustainability and talked about their partnership with CRIF while highlighting its potential to enable companies to embrace ESG principles while maintaining financial stability. In essence, the partnership underlines the commitment of both CRIF and Fauree to drive positive change and innovation in the financial industry.





More information about the two companies

CRIF is a global company specialising in credit bureau, business information, and credit solutions. Operating in 39 countries, CRIF works with various businesses worldwide, assisting them in making informed credit decisions.

Fauree is a Supply Chain Finance Platform focused on streamlining structured trade finance and optimising working capital solutions for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Operating in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, Fauree is committed to addressing the unique financial challenges faced by SMEs.