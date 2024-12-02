Credorax partners with Raisin to offer banking products to German market

This partnership marks the launch of Credorax's first banking products in the region, and a broadening and diversifying of its portfolio and funding to Europe's largest savings market. Raisin's German platform WeltSparen will be the portal to feature the payments specialist's new products designed for retail customers in search of savings opportunities with higher interest rates.

This cooperation between two cross-border financial services points to future of finance. Through this partnership, Raisin will be able to broaden its product portfolio for customers, and Credorax will be able to expand its banking offer, offering deposits in new markets, as well as gain retail funding to support its growth and strengthen its position in the European payments and banking space.