Credix secures USD 60 million credit facility





Following this announcement, Credix’s technology platform will be enabled to facilitate access to credit opportunities across Latin America for this credit fund. The firm will also be given the opportunity to accelerate the expansion of its operational footprint, as well as the contribution of generating risk-adjected returns while fostering a positive social impact at the same time.

In addition, the company aims to bring its assets under management to over USD 100 million, from a USD 3 billion alternative asset manager. The USD 60 million facility was secured through a collaboration with a US alternative investment manager that was focused on asset-based lending opportunities.







More information on the funding round

Technology company that focuses on improving the development process of small businesses and companies in Latin America, Credix will continue to utilise its platform in order to provide clients with risk-adjusted returns and scalability. The platform was developed to use the benefits of secure technology and risk management techniques to maintain the privacy of its users and to remain compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

According to the press release, the financing round will also solidify Credix’s commitment and focus on optimising the manner in which small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) develop, by providing senior debt through multiple tech-enabled origination platforms throughout the region of Latin America. The platform seeks to improve the overall financial well-being of individuals with modest to moderate incomes in these regions, while also prioritising the process of meeting its customers’ needs, demands, and expectations in an ever-evolving industry.

An initial USD 7.5 million from the facility is set to be made in order to optimise the manner in which small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from Brazil utilise receivable financing.

In addition, the decision of an alternative asset manager to sign a strategic deal with Credix is set on their shared focus on improving the overall credit access in Latin America by utilising technology. Credix will employ blockchain and smart contracts in order to streamline data processing, real-time monitoring, real-time reporting, and asset tokenisation in a secure and efficient way. This approach is set to deliver investors an optimised level of transparency while also enabling Credix to offer its solutions in the Latin American market at scale efficiently.



