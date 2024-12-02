creditshelf partners with Sparkasse Bremen in credit sector

Sparkasse Bremen will be able to provide its customers with credithelf’s loan offers of up to EUR 5 million and with a term of up to 8 years. This should be available as a supplement or alternative to the comprehensive loan offer of Sparkasse Bremen. With the customer's consent, credit inquiries are submitted via creditshelf’s digital credit platform and after a maximum of 48 hours, the Sparkasse and the customer will receive a response. If loans are arranged, they will be placed with registered institutional investors.

According to a Sparkasse Bremen representative, creditshelf will help the company add an innovative component to their comprehensive financing offer in the corporate customer area. The aim of the cooperation is to provide customers with an offer for their individual credit needs.