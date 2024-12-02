Creditshelf completes EUR 62 mln in direct-lending fund





The Creditshelf Loan Fund, which is backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF) as well as other investors. The direct-lending fund aims to attract additional institutional investors over the course of several financing rounds, with a target of EUR 150 million total commitments.

Just under half of the money – 30 million came from the EIF, with the rest from investors from Creditshelf shareholders.

Creditshelf saw a 60% increase in loan requests to EUR 500 million compared to the same quarter of 2019.