Creditsafe and Fineon Exchange team up for compliance and credit risk reporting

Adding Creditsafe’s due diligence data to the Fineon Export Finance platform enables insurers and financial institutions to tap into compliance measures for cleared and credit-checked quality deals. The data mitigates fraud risks that might occur in cross-border trade financing, allowing exporters to make credit decisions.

The collaboration supports information sharing between the two companies and allows the cross-matching of data for insights on credit risks and compliance checks. The aim is to automate the decision-making procedure and assist the financing of cross-border trade.

Fineon Exchange, as a collaborative export finance marketplace, enables export receivables financing, providing both short-term and medium- to long-term trade financing products.