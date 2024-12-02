Creditinfo partners with VisionFund





Following this partnership, Creditinfo’s products will be integrated into the VisionFund suite of solutions to expand their customer base, as well as increase financial inclusion and improve economic conditions for lower-income users around the globe.

The implementation of Creditinfo’s solutions is estimated to happen over a three-year period of time. The products will be incorporated into six of VisionFund’s markets, with the aim of expanding to additional ones in due course. Included in the list of services are credit risk analytics and automation solution, which will focus on increasing the outreach of VisionFund, as well as improving both lending efficiency and capabilities in order to meet the expectations, preferences, and demands of customers.











Creditinfo’s solutions

Creditinfo Group is a provider of credit information and risk management solutions around the world, which facilitates access to finances while using intelligent information, decision analytics solutions, and software.

Customers can benefit from personal services, business tools, and government products.

For their personal solution, the company provides the possibility for users to look up the information and data about themselves in the Creditinfo personal database, as well as to make sure the credit report is accurate, safe, and complete. Furthermore, customers can stay up to date with any kind of changes that might happen with their credit report, without the need for a manual data check. As the preferences of each client may be different, the company offers an educational tool as well, aiming to enable users to get credit advice from experts that will improve their overall financial status and balance.

Businesses can also benefit from multiple products, that go from managing risks to credit scoring, and increasing the power of decisioning and marketing. While using their analytics tool, companies can automate and enhance their decision-making process. As credit risk scorecards represent statistical models that are used to assess the customer’s risk at each point of the credit cycle, Creditinfo prioritises the privacy and security of its client base.

Moreover, scorecards produce a ranking of users by risk levels, though leveraging personal data. Once integrated it with the lending strategies, credit scoring improves the process of decisioning, making it faster and more transparent. The procedure is verified through the IDM and ADVISOR engines, which offer opportunities to efficiently implement and use the resulting scoring models.

The government solutions include platforms for information that are exchanged within the banking and non-banking sectors, providing organisations with the ability to distribute and store secure information and data. Alongside them, customers can use the credit bureau consultancy and audit, the CBS Next product, as well as the banking supervisory tool.



