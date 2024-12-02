Creditinfo launches scorecard solution for SMEs





According to Fintech Finance & News, through its approach to data and algorithms, this scorecard will help financial institutions improve their credit assessment and facilitate financing to the SME market.

The modelling approach Creditinfo have developed reduces, and in some cases eliminates, the human effort needed to assess customers’ risk profile based on credit data.

The company will first launch the SME scorecard in Kenya, ahead of a wider rollout across countries in Africa, and ther key economies across the globe.