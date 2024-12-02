credit.ai launches its credit card





The Unicorn Card, issued by Wilmington Savings Fund Society (WSFS) and licenced by Visa, runs on a proprietary platform. According to Verdict, its features include no fees, no interest, credit optimisation, self-destructing account numbers, spending on future paychecks, customisable settings, and a solid metal card.

cred.ai has promised to introduce exclusive features regularly, with its current portfolio including stealth cards designed for risk transactions, Flux Capacitor allowing users to see future transactions, Check Please, a Friend & Foe system allowing users to manage the trust and permissions of individual merchants, and a High Security Mode generating secure finite authorisation windows.