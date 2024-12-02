Credit2B rolls out real-time business risk analysis tool

The company announced that it has launched the Credit2B Global Platform, which aggregates data of 250 million businesses across 225 countries, enabling suppliers to access key information about payment experiences, receivables metrics and trade references to analyze trade credit risk. The portal includes information from financial reports and public filings, the company said.

After collecting that information, Credit2B automatically generates a credit score to analyze the financial strength of a company.

More than that, the company stated that other solutions to assess trade credit risk typically include data sources only from local information, making it difficult for suppliers to analyze buyer risk across borders. Credit2B added, “we want trade suppliers in any part of the world to know the underlying payment patterns of their shared, but at-risk customer, that may be based in a totally different country.”