Credit Ural Bank joins Faster Payment System

The bank’s entry into the FPS will enable its customers to make payments using their mobile phone numbers as a token.

As the first bank in the region to join the FPS, the project, completed with support from Compass Plus, will provide a tool to speed up transfers between individuals. Transfers will be made possible via mobile phones with Credit Ural Bank offering the service through its CUB-Direct and CUB-Mobile payment applications.

Using the National System of Payment Cards (NSPK) as an operational centre, Credit Ural Bank intends to develop the solution further this year to introduce Consumer to Business (C2B) services.