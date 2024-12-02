Credit unions move to Temenos SaaS platform

The agreement was facilitated by the Credit Union Development Association, a body that enables credit unions to collaborate on activities and projects.

Temenos’ Community Banking platform offers pre-packaged front-to-back credit union products, processes and channels, built on cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and API-first technology. This will enable the credit unions to offer a digital experience to their members, while enabling them to launch new products and services in response to new market opportunities.

The credit unions’ CEOs envisage that the technology partnership will fast-track the delivery of a number of new products, including revolving credit, a wider range of home loans, SME loans and a suite of green, or climate-related, loans.