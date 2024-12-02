Credit Union Loan Source selects ACI Speedpay for digital bill payments

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of bill presentment and payment services. With the ACI solution, the company has seen an 89% increase in the adoption of interactive voice response (IVR) payments, and ACI’s mobile wallet feature has achieved 30% growth since launch, according to an official press release published on Business Wire.

CULS is an indirect auto finance company with a dealer network spanning 14 states in the US. The Credit Union aimed to offer its customers a single online portal to manage and pay their bills. As more consumers have come to expect mobile payment options for bills, ACI’s mobile wallet feature has provided a choice for mobile billing and payment, including alerts and confirmations and the ability to display e-statements.