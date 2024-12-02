Credit Suisse seeks partnership with insurers

These cooperation projects may cover insurance, credit cards, or events, which could help improve access to younger retail clients. The government and private sector should be planning now how to help companies while the coronavirus pandemic continues, as emergency Swiss state-backed loans that provided quick liquidity would not suffice, as stated by Reuters.

Credit Suisse’ chairman declared that the company will seek more partnerships in the retail business in particular, as there are good examples abroad of how insurance and banking services can be merged, such as Ping An in China, according to Reuters.