Credit Suisse enhances digital private banking app in Hong Kong

The app was initially launched in March 2015. Based on client usage analysis, the bank has rolled out an enhanced version of the app, equipped with English and new Chinese language capabilities and accessible across multiple devices including iPad, iPhone, web browsers, with Android users able to access the platform via web browsers.

According to the Capgemini RBC Wealth Management Asia Pacific Wealth Report 2014, 38% of High Net Worth Individuals in Asia feel that digital contact with their wealth manager is more important that direct contact, while 83% of them said that they are far more likely to leave wealth management firms that cannot offer an integrated digital and direct channel experience, enterpriseinnovation.net states.

Credit Suisse’s new digital platform provides clients with access to comprehensive information about their accounts, market insights and intelligence personalized according to their portfolios, tools to analyse their risk exposure across portfolios while equipping them with trading tools to respond to moving markets. The new digital private banking solution also facilitates multiple channels of connectivity and collaboration for clients with their relationship manager and Credit Suisse team.