Credit Suisse and KLARA expand partnership for SMEs

In addition to the accounting solution that automatically communicates with relevant bank interfaces, KLARA said that is now using SIX’s standardized platform b.Link to send payment transaction data to Credit Suisse’s online banking platform easily and securely, with the client’s consent. Credit Suisse and KLARA already worked together in the pilot phase of the SIX open banking initiative, where they helped shape the development of the b.Link platform.

As the first partners to be connected via this platform, the digital assistant and the major Swiss bank now offer the option of transmitting payment transaction data and account information using b.Link. These additional applications are already available to SMEs.

