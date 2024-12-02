Credit Sesame launches new AI-powered platform





The new platform’s interface was designed to optimise the manner in which customers view and interact with their credit, with no additional fees. The Sesame RingTM platform was developed with artificial intelligence, making it easier and more secure for users to see their credit in context, take control of their balance and funds, make informed decisions, as well as follow an interactive game plan in order to stay on track.

The new platform also offers a pending Sesame Ring, which represents an interactive visualisation of a client’s credit in context. This offers users the possibility to have an overview of their entire credit picture and possible actions in a secure and effective manner. Moreover, the Sesame Ring also offers users a dynamic and visually organised view of important credit factors and features that are included in the Sesame GradeTM, as well as personalised action plans that are set to offer customers a better understanding of their overall credit health and the process of reaching their goals.

Furthermore, the service also incorporates AI features and capabilities that will improve the overall control and understanding of the clients’ credit. Sesame AI was designed to leverage Credit Sesame’s deep understanding of the credit market, industry, models, providers, and customers. The recommendations that users and businesses receive will include encompass score simulations, the likelihood of approval, customer actions, as well as rankings of choices, features, and options. This aims to equip clients with insights and customised action plans that will provide them with safe and efficient control over their credit journey.











More details of the launch

In addition to the Sesame Ring and the Sesame AI features, the new solution of the company includes the Sesame Grade, personalised action plans, AI-driven client support, and intelligent alerts.

The Sesame Grade is set to allow customers to see the manner in which they are controlling and handling their credit, as well as provide them with grades over the key aspects of it. The color-coded visualisation in context aims to provide a simple and quick assessment of their overall credit health, highlighting areas of strengths and possible concerns at the same time.

Clients will also be informed about important credit-related updates from the industry while being enabled to leverage AI-powered guided customer assistance in order to solve their needs and their emergencies at the same time.

Users can benefit from the new service by downloading the Credit Sesame application on their device and making an account in a secure and fast way.