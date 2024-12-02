Credit Libanais, Visa, Codebase Technologies partner to help the unbanked





Credit Libanais worked with the Lebanese Central Bank to get the approval on a digital prepaid eKYC by a Lebanese bank, paving the way to offer the unbanked population a fully digital channel via a mobile application to apply for a virtual prepaid card allowing people across Lebanon a digital solution for international and online payments.

Built using Codebase Technologies, Digibanc Suite will feature frictionless eKYC, omnichannel onboarding experiences, and help Credit Libanais with customer acquisition and customers with digital experiences.

The Digibanc Suites modular and flexible architecture will support the necessary enterprise application interactivity requirements to ensure communication between various Credit Libanais systems: the bank’s card management system, AML, email and SMS gateways, in order to validate the information filled by the user.

This initiative comes at a time when over 6 million Lebanese are struggling to use their debit and credit cards for purchases made abroad and online.