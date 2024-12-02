Credit Kudos secures almost EUR 6 mln in Series A funding





The round was led by AlbionVC, TriplePoint, Plug & Play Ventures, Ascension Ventures’ Fair by Design fund, and Entrepreneur First (EF).

According to TechCrunch, Credit Kudos enables lenders to make faster and more informed credit decisions by securely analysing bank account data via open banking. Therefore, by using open banking data provided by customers when they apply for credit, the fintech can create a more accurate picture of someone’s financial health and creditworthiness.

Recently, Credit Kudos has partnered with a number of credit intermediaries including ClearScore, CarFinance 247, and Mojo Mortgages. This is seeing customers use their bank data to secure offers across unsecured loans, car finance, and mortgages.