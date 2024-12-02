Credit Kudos, PwC to develop Open Banking sandbox

In the world of fintech, ‘sandbox’ means a place for emerging fintechs to test their new models without fear of violating financial regulation. Credit Kudos is a FCA-regulated fintech that offers an alternative way to measure creditworthiness using open banking data instead of historical borrowing information.

Through using Credit Kudos’ platform, banks and financial institutions can redefine their lending strategies and approaches with alternative decisioning models and products. PwC’s digital banking ecosystem is a relevant part in the banking sector as the open banking data gains momentum, according to altfi.com.