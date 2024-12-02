Credit Kudos launches new Open Banking decision engine

The engine will help them to automate credit policies, grow their loan books, and implement real-time decisioning with no or minimal technical integration. Lenders Admiral Financial Services and 247 Money have already adopted the new technology.

With Assembly, credit providers can also trial and forecast automated policies on different population groups without the need for analysts to manually test these changes. Credit providers can then deploy these policies into their customer journey immediately.

The solution allows lenders to build policies based on Credit Kudos’ insights, built using Open Banking and loan outcome data. These insights help providers reduce defaults and increase acceptances. Using Assembly, credit providers can also combine other data sources, for example a bureau score or applicant-stated income, into the one decision engine.