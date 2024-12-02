Credit Karma integrates Intuit QuickBooks





Through this integration, Credit Karma and QuickBooks hope to keep more money in the pockets of small business employees, giving them the option to deposit their paycheck into a Credit Karma Money Spend account.

Employees can now opt to deposit their paycheck into Credit Karma Money through their employee portal, QuickBooks Workforce, which gives them on-demand access to their pay stubs, hours worked and W2s. In the coming months, Credit Karma Money will also integrate with QuickBooks Desktop Payroll, providing even more small business employees with the option to open a Credit Karma Money Spend or Save account and, for some, the potential to receive paychecks up to two days in advance of their designated payday.

Credit Karma Money is a money experience that offers free-to-open checking and savings accounts with no credit checks, no minimum balance to open and no hidden fees, along with access to a fee-free network of more than 55,000 ATMs nationwide for members with Spend accounts.