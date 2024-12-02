Credit Hero partners with Salt Edge

Credit Hero uses artificial intelligence and data science to provide tech-savvy lending solutions. The company employs optical character and facial recognition for risk assessment and machine learning for automated underwriting. AI technologies run bank data aggregated from 9 major HK banks to reduce the lending process time from days to 6 minutes. Equipped with Salt Edge tools, Credit Hero improved the bad debt rate by enhancing credit risk analysis.

Credit Hero applicants can now avoid bringing in paper bank statements – the required data is aggregated from banks and digitally transferred directly into the lending platform. Receiving all the transactions categorized, Credit Hero can instantly analyze borrowers’ financial spending habits and provide fairest rates of interest.