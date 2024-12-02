Credit Cooperatif, Orange, potentially acquire fintech Anytime

As part of its 2030 strategic plan, Credit Cooperatif aims to boost its digital offering for SMEs and has shown interest in acquiring Anytime, a company that offers simple and innovative services. This comes after the fintech has been supported by Orange Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Orange Group, to develop in the social and solidarity economics markets.





More about Credit Cooperatif’s ambitious 2030 plan

The French bank has recently announced its ‘100% committed’ 2025-2030 plan, in which it aims to enhance its representation of associations and non-profit organisations in its portfolio. As a strong ambassador of solidarity economy financial products, Credit Cooperatif provides a wide array of services through a hybrid distribution model, including 68 business centres and multi-market agencies, a remote banking service in France, as well as an investment bank to support structuring projects from large SSE organisations.





The reasoning behind acquiring Anytime

Through the potential acquisition of fintech Anytime, Credit Cooperatif aims to strengthen its presence in the traditional association market and reshape its distribution model through digital offers catered to the needs of SMEs.

At the same time, the Fance-based bank is looking to hit a market share target of more than 6% among newly created associations by 2030 and boost its dedicated services for large SSEs.







About the companies

Anytime is a fintech founded in 2014 and a subsidiary of Orange Bank since 2020. Specialised in digital services, Anytime boasts a platform for account management and payment services specifically designed for associations and professionals. Since 2023, Anytime has primarily focused on offering a personalised solution for associations and non-profit organisations that includes advanced expense management tools.

At the same time, Credit Cooperatif is a bank committed to social and environmental transitions. It operates across all banking sectors, and its mission is to leverage its knowledge and skills to provide high quality services in the economy. Originally founded as a cooperative bank for legal entities, its full capital is contributed by its clients, including cooperatives, SMEs, associations, public interest organisations, and others.

Orange Group is one of the world’s leading telecommunications and digital service provider. Founded in 1988, the company is present in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbeans. It operates in 26 countries and counts for more than 291 million customers worldwide.