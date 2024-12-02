Crédit Agricole CIB comes onboard the Marco Polo Network

Marco Polo is one of the largest and fastest growing trade and working capital finance networks in the world, according to the official press release. It is delivered via the Marco Polo Platform, an open platform providing applications, technology tools and core infrastructure for the trade finance ecosystem, underpinned by Corda, an enterprise grade blockchain platform.

By developing a suite of highly customisable applications, including APIs and ERP-embedded apps, Marco Polo provides banks and corporate customers with a strong collaboration network. In addition, Marco Polo gives access to a broader ecosystem of working capital and trade finance participants such as insurers, logistics providers, non-banks, and B2B networks providers as well as connectivity with other trade networks.