The round was led by OM/VC and MS&AD Ventures, with new participation from Citi North America and the Rustem Family Office. Existing backers including 500 Global, Epic Angels, 1982 VC, and Big Sky Capital also contributed.

The company plans to use the capital to enter new markets, beginning with the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and Australia. In these regions, CrediLinq intends to form partnerships with large digital platforms that cater to small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to provide integrated access to working capital for businesses operating online.

Focus on product, people, and platform integration

Alongside geographic expansion, a portion of the funds will go toward enhancing its technology infrastructure, with particular emphasis on AI-driven credit decisioning tools. These tools assess real-time data from platforms and other sources, including unstructured and bureau data, to refine lending accuracy, reduce defaults, and streamline collection processes.

CrediLinq’s Embedded Finance infrastructure allows platforms to offer lending solutions directly within their ecosystems. Its services are designed for a variety of digital environments, including procurement, ecommerce marketplaces, supply chain logistics, banking, accounting, and freelancer platforms. The company currently supports integrations with marketplaces such as Amazon, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Officials from CrediLinq stated that embedding credit functionality directly within digital workflows helps platforms enable faster decision-making and lending at the point of need. According to the company, its agentic workflows help lower non-performing loan rates while supporting ongoing monitoring and operational efficiency.

Investment partners noted the platform’s alignment with broader trends in Embedded Finance and AI-powered lending. Representatives from OM/VC and MS&AD Ventures pointed to CrediLinq’s ability to deliver scalable credit solutions within B2B environments, particularly through the use of APIs and real-time data. Officials from Citi described the firm’s integration-focused model as a promising approach to reaching underserved digital-first SMEs.

CrediLinq initially launched in Southeast Asia and is now seeking to replicate its model in larger, more mature markets. Investors indicated confidence in the company’s trajectory, citing early outcomes in client adoption and performance.