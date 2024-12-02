Credicorp Capital goes live on Temenos Multifonds on SaaS





Following this announcement, the new platform will allow Credicorp Capital to handle large transaction volumes with optimised stability, as well as benefit from improved security and flexibility, alongside a simpler integration with its digital channels. In addition, the automation and reduced complexity of Themenos Multifonds will also allow the investment company to introduce new tool lines and expand its product channels more quickly in order to help it remain competitive in a changing landscape.

At the same time, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, Temenos Multifonds on SaaS will provide Credicorp Capital with the possibility to scale elastically according to the business demand, in a more sustainable, secure, and cost-effective way on a continuously updated service. In addition, the depth of the Temenos product is set to lower the Total Cost of Ownership as the upgrades of infrastructure are part of the service so that Credicorp Capital will have the capability to focus on resources on core business activities, while also ensuring a robust and adaptable IT environment.

Creditcorp Capital migrated from existing legacy systems and went live with 71 funds on Temenos Multifonds Global Accounting and Global Investor Servicing. This enabled the company to handle all back-office management of investors and funds across multiple countries in one single instance of Multifonds.

Temenos Multifonds will continue to support traditional and alternative funds, while also combining key asset servicing, position-keeping, accounting, and valuation funding for all structures of pooled vehicles and money, across several different jurisdictions.



