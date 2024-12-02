Credibility Capital rolls out online lending platform for SMBs

The company seeks to close the gap in small business lending, providing financing solutions to businesses many of which are too small for traditional banks and are frequently pushed to more expensive financing solutions that are not commensurate with their credit profiles.

Credibility Capital uses proprietary underwriting and insight to match businesses with lending capital sourced from institutional investors including hedge funds, banks, family offices and insurance companies to fund loans. To source prospective borrowers, Credibility Capital has partnered with Dun & Bradstreet Credibility, a provider of credit services for businesses.

Access to financing remains a primary challenge for small businesses seeking to grow. In its Q1 2015 Private Capital Access survey, performed in partnership with Pepperdine University, Dun & Bradstreet Credibility found that approximately two-thirds of businesses surveyed found it challenging to raise equity financing (63%) and debt financing (61%), and businesses with revenue under USD 5 million reported a success rate of only 35% for traditional bank loans, an 8% decline from Q4 2014.