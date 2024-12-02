Credem uses Temenos' Infinity technology for its mobile app





Credem has already launched a fully renewed new mobile app using Temenos Infinity. The new app offers a basic set of features for personal customers and will be improved with new features. The bank plans to introduce a small business version in the following months. It includes features that make it convenient to move money, view transactions, check and manage cards, including the re-charge of pre-paid cards and phone tops ups, and initiate instant chat with customer support agents or view the locations of nearest ATMs.

Temenos Infinity provides a portal for bank staff to manage and assist account holders in their banking journeys. It collects everything the banker needs to know about their account holder in a convenient web-based interface, with data matching that the account holder sees from their own mobile or online interface.