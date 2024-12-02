Creative Juice announces USD 50 mln fund for content creators

Social media content creators can apply for upfront cash to use to boost their businesses, in exchange for a cut of their revenue over a certain period of time, between six months and three years. Creative Juice is providing the ‘Juice Funds’ as a revenue-based type of financing, without accruing interest like signing up for a loan. If creator business people fail to fulfil their terms or don’t accumulate the necessary amount of money to pay back their loaned Juice Funds, the company will remain with the deficit.

Despite being allowed to open their own shops and sell their products, merchandise, and services, content creators are not treated as regular businesses, which makes them impossible to apply for startup funding or any other type of financial help.

Through its innovative lending form, Creative Juice is offering the money for creator to hire assistants, rent out studios, buy additional equipment or use it to boost their media presence.



