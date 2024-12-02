CRDB Bank partners with BPC for its SmartVista platform





Following this announcement, the move will enable CRDB Bank to expand its operations across the regions of Tanzania, Burundi, and DR Congo, in line with its commitment to delivering secure and optimised banking experiences to its customers.

The process of migrating to the SmartVista platform will also allow CRDB Bank to consolidate its entire multi-country ecosystem under one microservices architecture, boosting operational efficiency while fully aligning with the national regulations and the international scheme certifications. In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the CRDB Bank x BPC partnership

According to the official press release, BPC migrated the issuing and acquiring functionality of CRDB Bank, its subsidiaries in Burundi and DR Congo, and affiliates, including Amana, Vision Fund, and KCBL. The revamped card issuing capabilities are expected to extend from the ability to issue any type of card, from corporate, virtual, proprietary, loyalty, and specialised cards like fuel and hospital cards, to internationally branded cards like Visa, Mastercard, and UPI.

On the acquiring side, CRDB Bank will be enabled to accept global brands across all of its POS network, as well as offering cardless withdrawals, foreign exchange at ATMs, and improved services like utility payments and dynamic currency conversion. At the same time, by leveraging the integration capabilities of the SmartVista platform, CRDB Bank has connected its core modules with its own mobile banking (Simbanking) and agency banking (Wakala) in order to facilitate secure, efficient, and omnichannel experiences for its customers through its entire multi-institutional network.

Furthermore, through the adoption of BPC’s platform, CRDB Bank will have the possibility to benefit from the new modular infrastructure that aims to ensure the integration of all applications, components, and compliance with international schemes and PCI-DSS standards. In addition, the process will also offer instant onboarding of affiliate institutions to the CRDB platform and boost flexibility for continuous developments.