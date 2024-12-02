CRB Group unveils Investment Banking strategy

The firm will assist clients in achieving their strategic goals by advising on mergers & acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The Investment Banking team will operate within CRB Securities, LLC.

Cross River’s Investment Banking team will leverage its extensive experience, network, and expertise in banking to provide a comprehensive suite of services to its fintech clients. To date, CRB Securities, LLC has primarily focused on assisting clients with privately placed credit transactions, including asset-backed securities. The decision to expand into investment banking comes at a time of increasing demand for creative solutions in fintech and our commitment to serving our every client’s strategic needs.

Representatives of the fresh Investment Banking strategy expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to provide the fintech community with a distinctive range of solutions. They believe that their unique position within the fintech ecosystem will enable them to offer valuable insights. They are excited about the team's proactive approach and looks forward to contributing to the industry's growth in the upcoming months.





They also shared their perspective on Cross River as a central force driving innovation within the fintech ecosystem. They view the company as a pivotal entity that continually adapts to meet the evolving needs of the market. The company is excited about the prospect of offering investment banking solutions under Cross River's brand, aiming to assist clients in making significant decisions and transactions.





New partnerships

Recently, Cross River teamed up with Aeropay, a digital payments provider, to enhance Aeropay's current offerings. This collaboration aims to facilitate instant winnings payouts for players in the gaming industry and streamline onboarding processes for operators through API technology.

The partnership between Cross River and Aeropay aligns with the goal of ensuring constant and secure access to funds, particularly in the gaming sector. By leveraging Aeropay's capabilities, the companies aim to address challenges across various sectors and provide real-time access to user funds. Through custom API integrations, they plan to focus on transaction compliance and regulatory approval, enabling seamless onboarding for operators. Moreover, they aim to offer players instant payouts and enhance security through real-time transaction monitoring.

Supported by Cross River's participation in The Clearing House's RTP network, the collaboration enables users to access their winnings instantly, even on weekends. This initiative seeks to improve player satisfaction and enhance customer retention within the gaming industry.