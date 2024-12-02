



Joining forces with Salt Edge, Crassula becomes a one-stop shop with opportunities based on Open Banking functionality for fintech startups, neobanks, PSPs, small banks, retailers, telcos, credit unions, building societies, and others. Salt Edge resonates with Crassula’s vision to create digital experiences, thus more companies can receive Open Banking and SCA compliant solutions, account information, and payment initiation functionality, White Label PFM, and get instant access to financial data from 5,000+ financial institutions in over 50 countries.

The financial services industry is undergoing a revolution in how software solutions are created and delivered to the market, and one of the most important digital transformations is the concept of Open Banking which has laid the foundation for future disruption.

Crassula is a fintech software platform providing solutions for businesses to create financial products. The Crassula platform consists of three main products: Core Banking System, Crypto Banking System, and PSP.

Salt Edge is a financial API platform with PSD2 and Open Banking solutions for every business. The company has two main vectors of activity: enabling third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway and developing the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive’s requirements.