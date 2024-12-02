



Through this move, Crassula aims to allow its clients to meet PSD2 compliance requirements while also optimising security and fraud prevention. Developed to assist businesses in launching customisable digital banking solutions, Crassula provide neobanks, e-wallets, and Embedded Finance providers with an efficient way to market. Currently having 60 service integrations, Crassula’s decision to integrate tell.money focuses on ensuring that compliance remains scalable and efficient for its clients.











Moreover, Crassula is not the only company to select tell.money’s services. The beginning of January 2025 saw FxPro teaming up with tell.money to implement CoP technology and upgrade BNKPro’s, the EMI under FxPro Group, security. The partnership centred on ensuring that users benefitted from upgraded security measures, providing them with more safety when navigating the digital financial landscape. Additionally, Caxton Payments partnered with tell.money in December 2024 to launch a CoP solution for augmented security and privacy. The collaboration was expected to integrate tell.money’s CoP service, a process set to allow both companies and clients to verify account details before initiating payments.





Crassula’s partnership with tell.money

Integrating tell.money’s technology is set to enable Crassula to advance its commitment to secure, compliant, and user-focused financial solutions. The initiative aims to allow the company to ensure that its clients operate confidently within the evolving regulatory landscape. Commenting on the news, representatives from Crassula mentioned that before starting to work with tell.money, their company sought a solution that could make compliance more convenient for clients without adding complexity to their operations. With this alliance, Crassula can support its clients in integrating Open Banking and CoP solutions and enable businesses to focus on development rather than regulatory difficulties.

At the same time, tell.money highlighted its commitment to assisting businesses in maintaining compliance while optimising security for their customers. The company intends to support Crassula in simplifying the adoption of Open Banking and CoP while also meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of customers and clients.