CRAMO selects purchase-to-pay solution from Basware

CRAMO provides overall solutions for the construction sector. The agreement initially covers 1.500 users in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany and Austria.

By gathering solutions for purchasing, catalogs, e-orders, invoicing and e-invoicing in the same platform, Basware facilitates the management of over 500.000 invoices that annually pass the CRAMO operations. Basware’s purchasing portal also allows CRAMO to send electronic orders to its suppliers. The agreement also includes Basware Catalogs that enables a more structured purchasing.

CRAMO has also selected Basware Analytics, the reporting tool that provides insights into financial processes, statistical reports with its associated KPIs and spend analysis of purchasing, order and invoicing.

Implementation is made successively in the different countries with immediate start in Finland.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement with a global business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for the delivery of accounts payable automation and inbound e-invoicing with scanning services.

