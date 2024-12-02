Cover Genius gets AUD 15 mln to support expansion of global partnerships

The insurtech’s insurance distribution platform provides protection for the customers of some large online companies across the globe, according to the official press release. The funding announcement comes as the company also announces the launch of its product and parcel insurance products on Shopee Thailand.

So far, Cover Genius has successfully integrated commercial, shipping and product insurance for six global ecommerce platforms, including Tile and Wayfair. The latest funding round, led by King River Capital, supplemented by a loan from Leap Capital, is aimed at supporting integrations with technology and ecommerce companies across South East Asia, India, the US, and Europe.