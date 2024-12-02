Coupas R17 to deliver B2B insights

R17 gives customers comprehensive data-driven insights to help them accelerate decision-making and improve business results. The insights leverage the data network effects of the Coupa platform’s B2B spend under management to help customers spend smarter.

The release also expands global regulatory compliance, enhances supplier collaboration, and adds new capabilities across the entire Coupa platform from travel and expense management to sourcing, e-invoicing, inventory, and more.

As with every Coupa platform update, R17 was designed with a collaborative approach that involved customer ideas and feedback through the active Coupa Community and Coupa Advisory Boards. The R17 platform update became available just four months after Coupa’s R16 release in September 2016.

Release 17 includes Perfect Fit Insights (Early Access Program Only), a new unified application in the Coupa cloud platform for business spend. The application provides actionable recommendations for making specific business improvements. Perfect Fit Insights is currently being made available to select customers in an Early Access Program.

Expanded Regulatory Compliance, as government regulations change, the Coupa platform changes with them. This release adds country-specific invoicing templates for Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, and Poland.

Enhanced Supplier Collaboration, connecting businesses is an important aspect of the Coupa Open Business NetworkTM which includes more than two million connected suppliers globally.