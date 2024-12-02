Coupas procure-to-pay solution selected by Jabil

Coupa’s cloud-based P2P solution helps Jabil, a US based global manufacturing services company, to boost visibility into its global indirect spend, by focusing on procurement and accounts payable processes. Furthermore, the solution provides a consumer-like user experience combined with catalogues and contracts within a unified B2B platform.

Born in the cloud, Coupa delivers a spend-management platform that accelerates business by unifying processes across all the ways employees spend money. These processes cover travel and expense management, procurement, invoicing and related source-to-settle areas.