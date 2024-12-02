Coupa updates cloud platform with Release 14

Moreover, it adds new features across the Coupa application suite and Coupa Open Business Network

Coupa Release 14 added customer top-voted requests across the platform. This set of new features includes: expenses, (add an approver), application-wide (additional languages), open business network (additional countries for compliant e-invoicing), suite synergy (updated visual design, edit running events, seal-bids support, and edit supplier notifications.

What`s more, Coupa Release 14 adds numerous features across the spend management application suite including areas such as: procurement (upgraded desktop receiving via email), platform (email management for visibility into send and bounce status), invoicing (upgrades to enable buyer-side tax coding), and inventory.

Coupa works with any ERP system such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, Workday or Great Plains to provide businesses with the measurable results long lacking in cloud spend management.