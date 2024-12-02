Coupa, TrustWeaver forge partnership for globally compliant e-invoicing

Coupa has integrated TrustWeaver technology to strengthen its electronic invoicing solution for buyers and suppliers in over 50 countries. Customers can use Coupas services to comply with important global and local VAT regulations that are constantly changing.

Coupa has extended TrustWeaver’s compliance services across the entire Coupa business network to assure all electronic invoices meet varying national requirements for integrity and authenticity, and to archive the documents in accordance with local regulations. The partnership also enables Coupa to meet requirements for electronic invoices to be cleared, or pre-registered, by or on behalf of local tax administrations, which is increasingly mandated in countries such as Brazil, Turkey, Russia and Korea.

Coupa Software is a provider of cloud-based financial applications. Coupa provides a suite of cloud applications for finance, including sourcing, procurement, expense management and accounts payable that allows customers to realize a return on their investment within a few months.

TrustWeaver is a privately held, venture-funded company which monitors legal requirements for electronic transactions worldwide and processes documents through its cloud services. The company’s B2B partner network provides services to multinational companies and their trading partners worldwide.

In recent news, TrustWeaver has unveiled that its cloud-based compliance service has been tested for creating compliant qualified electronic signatures for businesses supplying goods or services to the public sector in Italy, Spain and Slovenia.