Coupa to offer cloud-based spend management platform for Hensoldt

The defence electronics company said that they were looking for a way to automate transactional processes with their suppliers for direct and indirect material purchasing. One of the company’s goals was to simplify strategic and operational processes.

The Coupa Source-to-Pay (S2P) platform offers a simplified user-interface and uses a unified software solution to streamline the processes with suppliers. The platform unifies processes across all the ways employees spend money, including travel and expense management, procurement, invoicing, and related source-to-settle areas.