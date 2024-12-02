Coupa to acquire Trade Extensions

Based in Sweden, Trade Extensions offers a strategic sourcing and optimisation platform used by many brands to run sourcing projects for complex categories - such as transportation and logistics, production planning and supply chain design.

With the addition of Trade Extensions’ sourcing optimisation capabilities, Coupa can deliver a spend management solution for everything from indirect goods and services such as IT hardware and marketing services to complex categories such as direct materials and fresh produce. Organisations can source numerous categories of spend, seamlessly build contracts, manage buying, analyse spending and easily collaborate with global suppliers, ranging in size from independent contractors to multi-national businesses - all on the same unified Coupa platform.

Because Trade Extensions can be configured to collect precise data that organisations need during the request for information (RFx) process, it allows buyers to benefit from the mathematical optimisation that Trade Extensions provides in the analysis phase. Numerous scenarios can be quickly analysed, which allows buyers to ‘play’ with the data and answer countless ‘what if’ questions to find solutions that meet their strategic objectives.

Trade Extensions users are able to source and allocate the components of a supply chain to deliver an optimum solution when looking at the supply chain as a whole. This approach allows buyers to apply negotiation techniques to complex sourcing projects involving tens of thousands of items, thousands of suppliers and multiple award criteria. Optimised scenario analysis allows sourcing professionals to make informed decisions and identify the solution that best matches their precise requirements with their suppliers’ expressed capabilities.