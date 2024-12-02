Coupa Software launches new marketplace

The Coupa App Marketplace connects businesses with certified, pre-built solutions that create a way to tap into a global community of BSM partners. The product offers solutions to extend a customer's existing tech stack and deepen their BSM capabilities so they can share information, automate workflows, and conduct key tasks.

Solutions from the Coupa App Marketplace range from supply chain insights to supplier risk analysis all the way to travel and expense and IT management.

The Coupa App Marketplace features a growing range of apps, for an array of business functions, from partners such as Kofax, Vertex, SourceDay, Per Angusta, The Smart Cube, EcoVadis, or SecurityScorecard.