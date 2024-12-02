Coupa partners with HSBC to offer virtual cards





Commencing with virtual cards, the collaboration will provide European companies with access to a secure way to manage payments as part of their Business Spend Management strategy.

Virtual cards help businesses get full visibility and control into pre-approved spend and streamline reconciliation, helping finance and procurement teams be more efficient and productive.

Using Coupa Pay with HSBC, companies can reduce friction and improve efficiency in Accounts Payable processes. They can generate insights on company-wide spend to make better decisions, manage risk more effectively, and optimise liquidity and working capital in a cost-effective way. Virtual cards also help to enhance corporate responsibility and supply chain resilience, by supporting smaller suppliers, safely sourcing from new vendors, and establishing operations in new markets.